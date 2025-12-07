This weekend, the Mavericks helmed two Ryman Auditorium tribute shows in honor of their lead singer Raul Malo, who is facing a difficult cancer prognosis.

But the day before the first of the shows took place, Malo experienced a medical crisis, and his family took him to the emergency room. Though the singer remained bed-bound on Saturday, his loved ones were able to bring the music to him during a special visit.

Malo intended to attend the Ryman tribute shows, which were announced in mid-November and billed as Dance The Night Away.

What Happened to Raul Malo?

Malo's wife, Betty Malo, shared a social media update after taking Malo to the ER.

"Our love is fighting hard right now but not a second goes by that he doesn't appreciate all the love everyone shows him," she wrote, alongside a close-up photo of Malo clasping her hand in his hospital bed.

Betty also shared that Malo was "stable" and acknowledged the upcoming tribute shows, emphasizing that everyone showing their support at the show was providing Malo with a powerful morale boost.

"Let's all stand with him and rally!!!!" she continued.

Malo's wife didn't share the specifics of what brought him into the ER in this particular instance, but the family has been open about his battle with cancer ever since he announced his diagnosis in 2024.

Watch Raul Malo's Musical Family Sing to Him Amid Health Crisis

After she announced his hospitalization, Betty also shared video of a group of musicians playing and singing to Malo as he lies in bed.

The song they're singing in the video is the Mavericks' Sierra Ferrell collaboration "Moon & Stars," which includes the refrain, "Shining down from high above / Never giving up on love."

What Happened at The Mavericks' Raul Malo Tribute Shows?

Dance the Night Away brought two star-packed evenings full of tribute performances and special collaborations to the Ryman stage.

Jamey Johnson, Jim Lauderdale, Steve Earle, Joshua Ray Walker and Marty Stuart were just a few of the performers who appeared onstage to pay special tribute to Malo across the two nights.

Several social media posts from fans who attended described the events as bittersweet, recounting an incredible lineup of performers but also Malo's keenly-felt absence in the room.

One particularly special moment took place when Malo's wife Betty walked onstage during a rendition of Willie Nelson's "Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground," which the Mavericks covered in 2022.

What to Know About Raul Malo's Cancer Battle

Malo was first diagnosed in June of 2024.

He then underwent surgery to remove a tumor on his liver, followed by surgery on his colon.

The singer had been continuing to work as his recovery allowed until he received a very difficult new diagnosis in September 2025.

That month, Malo was diagnosed with Leptomeningeal disease (LMD), which is a form of cancer in the cerebrospinal fluid and the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

There is no known cure for LMD. Care focuses on treatment to prevent the cancer from spreading, ease symptoms and maintain quality of life.

In general, most people who receive treatment for LMD will live between three and six months, and untreated patients will live for about a month after diagnosis.