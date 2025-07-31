The Mavericks are planning to take a break from the road in early 2026, as frontman Raul Malo undergoes what they hope will be the last leg of his cancer treatment.

The band shared a statement to social media on Wednesday (July 30) telling fans that they're dropping out of the week-long Sandy Beaches Cruise that they were originally booked for next January.

The cancelation is due to a hernia repair surgery that Malo will undergo that month, a procedure addressing complications from one of his previous cancer surgeries.

After that, the Mavericks will hit pause on their tour dates for a little while.

"The recovery time following this procedure will require us to take the first couple months of 2026 off for him to rest and recuperate," their statement reads, "and hopefully be the final hurdle in his cancer treatment."

"This decision was not made lightly," the group emphasizes, apologizing to fans for any inconvenience due to the cancelation.

"We are deeply grateful for your understanding during this time," another portion of their statement reads. "Thank you for your patience and kindness. We hope to sail with you all again soon."

A Final Round of Shows Before a 'Long Break'

Malo shared the statement on his Instagram page.

Earlier this week, the singer also posted a photo recap of a recent round of travels, and celebrated hitting "22 cities in 30 days."

From the looks of it, the Mavericks stacked their travels with show dates, but also took some time to have fun and explore during their trip.

"In that moment we all wanted to be together one last time before we take this long break (for my surgery) coming up next week," Malo's caption reads. "As always we will keep you all updated as we roll along in this journey."

And thank you to all that came out to see us. You made the miles worthwhile," he continues.

Malo also said he's having surgery next week. This is a separate surgery from the January hernia repair operation that the band referred to in their announcement post.

Raul Malo's Cancer Fight

In an update from earlier this month, Malo told fans that his cancer treatment is working.

Malo has been battling cancer for a year, after a colonoscopy and CAT scan revealed "two cancerous spots" in his intestinal system.

He has undergone surgery to remove a tumor on his liver.

The Mavericks have previously canceled some shows as their frontman focuses on his health.

"16 rounds of chemo have done what they're made to do ... kill cancer," Malo said this summer, though he also admitted that the process is taking a grueling toll.

He suffered a debilitating sinus infection, causing headaches so severe he had to go see a specialist, and the side effect from the medication prescribed left him with lingering numbness on one side of his face.

Malo also outlined his surgical timeline. He explained that he's having surgery on his colon in August, followed by a hernia repair surgery early next year.