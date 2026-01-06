One month after Raul Malo's untimely death from cancer, the singer's wife Betty says it's the music he filled their home with that she misses the most.

She's not just talking about the music he recorded as the frontman of The Mavericks — but rather, the day-to-day noise of strumming instruments and coming up with new melodies and bits of songs.

"What I miss the most is listening to him — tinkering on his guitars, finding his way on the piano, chasing melodies only he could hear," she wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Monday (Jan. 5.)

Betty's post commemorated four weeks — "a month of Mondays," as she put it — since the singer died on Dec. 8.

She shared video of the day those closest to Malo, including his band mates and sons, carried his coffin to the crematorium, and reflected on the keen absence his loved ones have felt in the weeks since.

"The house remembers him. The dogs do too. Everyone around us feels his absence — especially our three sons, who carry his music, his humor and his heart forward every day," Betty continued.

When Did The Mavericks' Raul Malo Die?

Raul Malo died on Dec. 8 after a battle with cancer.

He was 60 years old.

The Mavericks shared news of his death in a statement, and Betty also announced the news, saying "No one embodied life and love, joy and passion, family, friends, music and adventure the way our beloved Raul did."

Malo was first diagnosed with cancer in June 2024, and he subsequently underwent surgery to remove a tumor on his liver, followed by surgery on his colon.

The Mavericks planned to resume a regular touring schedule in 2025, but in September, Malo revealed that his cancer had taken a grim turn. He developed Leptomeningeal disease (LMD), a form of cancer in the cerebrospinal fluid and the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

The prognosis for LMD is poor. Per the Cleveland Clinic, there is no cure.

Patients who receive no treatment live for about a month, and those that receive treatment are expected to live between three and six months.

After his new diagnosis, Malo vowed to continue his battle, and the Mavericks announced two Ryman Auditorium tribute shows celebrating their frontman.

Malo intended to attend those shows, but wound up being hospitalized ahead of the first concert. The shows would turn out to take place just a couple days before Malo's death.