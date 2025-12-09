Raul Malo, who shot to fame as the lead singer and frontman for the Mavericks, has died.

How Did Raul Malo Die?

According to Rolling Stone, the singer-songwriter died on Monday (Dec. 8) after a battle with cancer. He was 60 years old.

“It’s with the deepest grief we share the passing of our friend, bandmate and brother Raul Malo,” the Mavericks share in a statement.

“Anyone with the pleasure of being in Raul’s orbit knew that he was a force of human nature, with an infectious energy. Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself.”

“No one embodied life and love, joy and passion, family, friends, music, and adventure the way our beloved Raul did,” Malo’s wife, Betty Malo, states. “Now he will look down on us with all that heaven will allow, lighting the way and reminding us to savor every moment.”

Who Was Raul Malo?

Malo was the lead singer of the Mavericks, who launched their career with the independent release of their self-titled album in 1990.

The band went on to a long and celebrated career, scoring hits with "What a Crying Shame," "O What a Thrill," "Here Comes the Rain" and more.

The group won CMA, ACM and Grammy Awards before going on hiatus in 2004. They reunited in 2012 and continued to record and tour until 2025.

Malo also pursued a solo career, but did not score any mainstream solo hits.

When Was Raul Malo Diagnosed With Cancer?

Malo was first diagnosed with cancer in June of 2024.

He subsequently underwent surgery to remove a tumor on his liver, followed by surgery on his colon.

Malo continued to work until another, more serious prognosis forced the band to cancel the remainder of their tour dates in September of 2025.

Why Did the Mavericks Cancel Their 2025 Tour Dates?

Malo shared a video to social media on Sept. 24, revealing his condition had taken a serious turn.

"As it goes with cancer, it’s a very unpredictable and indiscriminatory disease," the singer wrote.

"I’ve developed something called LMD, which stands for 'get this sh-t out of my head,'" he added.

"Treatment for this is radiation, which I will start tomorrow," Malo continued. "We will probably jump into some chemo, and are even looking at alternative therapies. But it’s time to take your words to heart of resting & recovering, so that’s what I’m going to do."

What Form of Cancer Did Raul Malo Have?

According to Cleveland Clinic, LMD stands for Leptomeningeal Disease, which is a form of cancer in the cerebrospinal fluid and leptomeninges, the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

What Is the Treatment and Prognosis for Someone With LMD?

There is no known cure for leptomeningeal disease.

Care focuses on treatment to prevent the cancer from spreading, ease symptoms and maintain quality of life.

Most patients who receive treatment for LMD live between three and six months, while untreated patients live about a month.

What Did Raul Malo Say About His Cancer Prognosis?

In September, Malo assured his fans, "I am in no way alone, or scared."

"I have an amazing wife and boys, wonderful family, team, road crew, band, friends and fans," he added. "I don’t even have enough words to describe the love and support that I’m getting right now."

He vowed to continue his health battle.

"We don’t know what this will look like a couple months from now, but we are going into it like we have with everything else. Full steam ahead," Malo wrote.

"Fight, recover, rest, repeat. I want to thank you all for your incredible support through all this, & sorry about the cancellations but we have no choice anymore. Find kindness and empathy out there wherever you can."

Did Raul Malo Have a Family?

Yes. Malo married his wife, Betty, in 1992. The couple eloped instead of having a traditional wedding.

The couple shared three sons; Dino, Victor and Max.

When Is Raul Malo's Funeral Service?

Funeral services for Raul Malo are to be announced.

