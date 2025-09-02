The Mavericks have canceled one upcoming show and postponed another as frontman Raul Malo continues to recover from a surgery that is part of his cancer treatment.

The band shared a statement on social media saying that two shows planned for this week won't go on as scheduled.

The impacted shows are a set at Las Vegas' Big Blues Bender on Thursday (Sept. 4) and a stop in Santa Fe, New Mexico planned for Saturday (Sept. 6).

According to the statement, the Mavericks will return to Big Blues Bender in 2026 to make up this year's show.

But their Santa Fe concert has been canceled outright. Refunds for that date are available at ticketholders' point of purchase.

This news comes as Malo "continues to rest and recover at home from surgery earlier this month," the Mavericks explain.

"We apologize sincerely for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate everyone's continued understanding this year," the band's statement continues. "We look forward to bringing you the show you know and love as soon as we possibly can."

Raul Malo's Cancer Fight

Malo has been battling cancer for over a year.

The singer has been open about the experience with his fans. He says a routine physical yielded some abnormal results, and further testing showed "two cancerous spots" in his intestinal system.

He first underwent surgery to remove a tumor on his liver.

Malo's most recent surgery was on his colon, according to plans he shared in a June social media update. He also said he'll need a hernia repair surgery early next year.

Despite all this, he told fans that the chemo is working — and that while he's not quite healed yet, he's well on his way.

How Will Raul Malo's Treatment Affect Upcoming The Mavericks Shows?

The Mavericks are booked to play three shows with Dwight Yoakam from Sept. 11-13. As of now, the band says in their latest update, those shows are set to go on as planned.

The group has previously said they'll take a break from touring in early 2026, as Malo undergoes what will hopefully be the final leg of his cancer treatment.

They pulled out of the three-week Sandy Beaches Cruise set for January and plan to hit pause on adding new tour dates for a little while.

But before that, they have several fall and winter tour dates on their calendar.