The Mavericks' Raul Malo was open with fans throughout his cancer battle, and always made sure they knew just how much they bolstered him throughout his illness and in his final days.

So it makes sense that he'd want his funeral service to be open to the public.

As the singer's family prepares to celebrate his life and legacy, his wife Betty Malo shared information about how fans can join them.

How Can Fans Attend Raul Malo's Funeral Service?

Malo's funeral mass service will take place on Thursday (Dec. 18) at 2PM CT at the Cathedral of Incarnation in Nashville, Tenn.

Betty Malo's post encourages funeralgoers to arrive at the church an hour early so that they can find parking spots and their seats before the ceremony stars.

Family and friends will receive priority seating for the service, and a private reception will take place after the public event.

Fans wishing to send flowers in honor of Malo can send them to the Cathedral of Incarnation. The public invitation also encourages fans to send donations in lieu of flowers to MusiCares or Nashville audio engineering school the Blackbird Academy.

How Did Raul Malo Die?

Malo died on Dec. 8 at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer.

He was first diagnosed with cancer in June 2024 and underwent surgeries and treatments to address his condition.

In September, he shared that his illness had taken a serious turn, as he'd been diagnosed with Leptomeningeal Disease (LMD), a form of cancer in the cerebrospinal fluid and the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

There is no known cure for LMD, and most patients only live between three and six months after diagnosis, even with treatment.

Despite his difficult prognosis, Malo vowed to continue his cancer fight, and assured fans that he was surrounded by love and support, saying "I am in no way alone, or scared."

How Else Was Raul Malo Honored in His Final Days?

The singer's band, The Mavericks, mounted two all-star tribute shows to their lead singer at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Dec. 5 and 6.

Malo intended to attend those shows with his family, but a medical emergency sent him to the hospital just hours before they were set to begin. That would turn out to be just a couple days before his death.

Per Rolling Stone, Malo was honored in absentia with the American Eagle Award at the Ryman, and a letter written by the singer was read expressing his gratitude for the award, and his fans.

The National Music Council will formally honor Malo at the 42nd Annual American Eagle Awards, which is set to take place on Jan. 23 in Anaheim, Calif.