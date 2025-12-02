As he faces a difficult cancer prognosis, The Mavericks' frontman Raul Malo is getting a massive morale boost from the fan support he receives.

The singer's wife Betty Malo emphasized the importance of that support in a social media last week, where she told fans just how much it means to her husband to read their get-well cards and messages.

"He reads each one, and we take in every word," Betty writes. "They come from all over the world, reminding us of how deeply he is loved."

What Kind of Fan Support is Raul Malo Receiving as He Battles Cancer?

Betty's video shows a table full of cards and letters, and the whole family reading through them together.

"That's a beautiful card," one woman comments as she reads through her stack.

"Mmhmm. Very unusual," another replies.

Next, someone reads a message aloud: "Tough times don't last. Tough people do," that card reads.

Specifically, Betty mentioned the fans who write to Malo telling him how his music gave them strength through their own experiences with hardship.

"What touches us the most are the stories," she writes. "Those moments when people share how his music carried them through their own battles with illness, grief or loss."

What's the Latest Update on Raul Malo's Cancer Fight?

Malo and his family are facing a very tough battle. In her update, Betty described it as "this hell we are living in."

But she's also been sharing moments of levity and happiness, too.

In a Thanksgiving post, Betty shared a moment of Malo working with some recording equipment as she dances to the music playing through the speakers.

What Form of Cancer is The Mavericks' Raul Malo Fighting?

Malo was first diagnosed in June 2024, and underwent surgery to remove a tumor on his liver, followed by surgery on his colon.

In September, the singer shared a devastating update. He'd developed Leptomeningeal Disease (LMD), a form of cancer in the cerebrospinal fluid and the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

Read More: Raul Malo Shares Difficult Cancer Update, The Mavericks Scrap 2025 Shows

The prognosis for LMD is a tough one. Most patients who receive treatment will live between three and six months, according to the Cleveland Clinic, while untreated patients will live for about a month.

What Has Raul Malo Said About His Cancer Prognosis?

Though he's facing an uncertain future, Malo assured fans in September that "I am in no way alone, or scared."

"I have an amazing wife and boys, wonderful family, team, road crew, band, friends and fans," he wrote. "I don't even have enough words to describe the love and support that I'm getting right now."

He has also vowed to continue fighting his disease.

Will The Mavericks Ever Perform Again?

The group had to scrap the remainder of their 2025 tour dates when Malo shared his cancer update in September.

However, Malo urged fans to hang onto their tickets for the group's planned Ryman Auditorium shows in Nashville on Dec. 5 and 6, saying they had something special planned.

In mid-November, the band revealed more details: They're planning special shows in tribute to Malo, featuring more than 25 artists from different genres performing songs from across the Mavericks 30-decade-plus career.

Read More: The Mavericks to Honor Ailing Singer Raul Malo With Ryman Shows

A portion of the proceeds from those shows will benefit Stand Up to Cancer.

Malo is not the only country star who has battled cancer. Scroll through the pictures below to see which country singers have faced down cancer.