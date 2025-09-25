The Mavericks have canceled the remaining dates on their 2025 tour after frontman Raul Malo turned to social media to share the news that his cancer battle has "taken a turn."

Why Are the Mavericks Canceling Their 2025 Tour Dates?

Malo shared a video to social media on Wednesday (Sept. 24), showing him seated and playing guitar.

"As it goes with cancer, it’s a very unpredictable and indiscriminatory disease," the singer shares in the caption.

"I’ve developed something called LMD, which stands for 'get this sh-t out of my head,'" he adds.

"Treatment for this is radiation, which I will start tomorrow," Malo continues. "We will probably jump into some chemo, and are even looking at alternative therapies. But it’s time to take your words to heart of resting & recovering, so that’s what I’m going to do."

What Is the Form of Cancer Raul Malo Has?

According to Cleveland Clinic, LMD stands for Leptomeningeal Disease, which is a form of cancer in the cerebrospinal fluid and leptomeninges, the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

What Is the Treatment and Prognosis for Someone With LMD?

There is no known cure for leptomeningeal disease. Instead, care focuses on treatment to prevent the cancer from spreading, ease symptoms and maintain quality of life.

In general, most patients who receive treatment for LMD live between three and six months, while untreated patients live about a month.

Will the Mavericks Ever Perform Again?

Malo is urging fans to hold onto the tickets they have for the planned Mavericks shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Dec. 5 and 6.

He says the band is "planning something special there, and hope to announce that very soon."

When Was Raul Malo Diagnosed With Cancer?

Malo was first diagnosed in June of 2024.

He then underwent surgery to remove a tumor on his liver, followed by surgery on his colon.

Malo had been continuing to work as his recovery allowed until announcing his new diagnosis.

What Has Raul Malo Said About His Cancer Prognosis?

Though he is facing a very difficult diagnosis, Malo assures his fans, "I am in no way alone, or scared."

"I have an amazing wife and boys, wonderful family, team, road crew, band, friends and fans," he adds. "I don’t even have enough words to describe the love and support that I’m getting right now."

He's still vowing to continue his fight.

"We don’t know what this will look like a couple months from now, but we are going into it like we have with everything else. Full steam ahead," Malo writes.

"Fight, recover, rest, repeat. I want to thank you all for your incredible support through all this, & sorry about the cancellations but we have no choice anymore. Find kindness and empathy out there wherever you can."

"Humans are alright, even if you don’t believe it from what you see on TV," he said in the conclusion of his message.

