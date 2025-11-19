The Mavericks will celebrate the life and musical legacy of ailing frontman Raul Malo with two very special tribute shows at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium in December.

How Are the Mavericks Honoring Raul Malo?

According to a press release, the Grammy-winning group will salute Malo with a "celebration of the band's decades long history and contribution to American and Latin music" at the Ryman on Dec. 5 and 6.

Billed as Dance the Night Away, the special shows will feature more than 25 artists from different genres performing songs from the Mavericks' more-than-three-decade career, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit Stand Up to Cancer.

Malo has been battling cancer since 2024.

“I’m really looking forward to these two nights at the Ryman," Malo says. "The overwhelming support and love from my musician friends, fans, friends and family will prove these shows to be something special."

Who Is Performing at the Mavericks' Raul Malo Tribute Shows?

Chuck Mead, Cimafunk, Emily West, Hector Tellez Jr., Jaime Hanna, James Otto, Jamey Johnson, JD McPherson, Jeff Hanna, Jesse Dayton, Jim Lauderdale, Jimmie Vaughan, Joshua Ray Walker, Maggie Rose, Mandy Barnett, Marty Stuart, Nicole Atkins, Nikki Lane, Patty Griffin, Ray Benson, Seth Walker, Steve Earle, Sweet Lizzy Project, Wade Hayes, Waylon Payne, Wendy Moten and more are among the artists who are slated to salute Malo's legacy with the Mavericks.

Malo intends to attend both nights but will not perform.

Why Did the Mavericks Cancel Their 2025 Tour Dates?

Malo shared a video to social media on Sept. 24, delivering some very difficult news.

"As it goes with cancer, it’s a very unpredictable and indiscriminatory disease," the singer said in the caption.

"I’ve developed something called LMD, which stands for 'get this sh-t out of my head,'" he added.

"Treatment for this is radiation, which I will start tomorrow," Malo continued. "We will probably jump into some chemo, and are even looking at alternative therapies. But it’s time to take your words to heart of resting & recovering, so that’s what I’m going to do."

What Kind of Cancer Does Raul Malo Have?

According to Cleveland Clinic, LMD stands for Leptomeningeal Disease.

It's a form of cancer in the cerebrospinal fluid and leptomeninges, the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

What Is the Treatment and Prognosis for Someone With LMD?

There is no known cure for leptomeningeal disease. Care focuses on treatment to prevent the cancer from spreading, ease symptoms and maintain quality of life.

Most patients who receive treatment for LMD live between three and six months, while untreated patients live about a month.

When Was Raul Malo Diagnosed With Cancer?

Malo was first diagnosed in June of 2024.

He underwent surgery to remove a tumor on his liver, followed by surgery on his colon.

Malo had been continuing to work as his recovery allowed before he revealed his most recent diagnosis.

What Has Raul Malo Said About His Cancer Prognosis?

Malo assured his fans, "I am in no way alone, or scared" when he announced his grim diagnosis.

"I have an amazing wife and boys, wonderful family, team, road crew, band, friends and fans," he added. "I don’t even have enough words to describe the love and support that I’m getting right now."

He vowed to continue fighting.

"We don’t know what this will look like a couple months from now, but we are going into it like we have with everything else. Full steam ahead," Malo wrote.

"Fight, recover, rest, repeat. I want to thank you all for your incredible support through all this, & sorry about the cancellations but we have no choice anymore. Find kindness and empathy out there wherever you can."

"Humans are alright, even if you don’t believe it from what you see on TV," he said in conclusion.

