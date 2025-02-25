The Mavericks and frontman Raul Malo returned to the stage this month, but he's now back on the sidelines. Actually, he's back in the hospital.

The band was forced to cancel shows on Feb. 21 and Feb. 23 after Malo was hospitalized to treat complications from surgery. Fans were more than understanding, as one would expect.

"I don’t need to see the Mavericks for the 11th time as much as I do need to see Raul Malo fully healthy. We can wait," writes Michael Wilkinson on Facebook.

"Make no apoligies! (sic) Get well soon Raul," says @longboards_by_solo on Instagram.

"Sending prayers to Raul," adds @markaroo, who is actually Mark Wystrach from the country band Midland. Malo and the Mavericks have plenty of famous fans, too.

Raul Malo has been the Mavericks' lead vocalist since the band was founded in 1989.

Country radio hits include “O What a Thrill,” “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down” and “There Goes My Heart.”

He announced his cancer diagnosis last June, adding that it affected his intestinal system.

After sharing that the February appearances with Dwight Yoakam were scrapped, a note on the Mavericks' Facebook page explains that he's been experiencing complications from his late 2024 surgery and, "is back in the hospital getting the care he needs to make a full recovery."

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as Raul's treatment continues."

The next shows on the Maverick's tour calendar are a March 7 show in Arizona and a March 8 date in New Mexico.

"I’m feeling strong, even though I’m in a little bit of discomfort," Malo said in a video announcing a canceled January performance after the December surgery. "Like, it’s hard to hold a guitar up to my body. I don’t even know if I could sing."

Related: Country Stars Who Have Battled Cancer

Additional headlining shows in January and February were rescheduled as well, with Malo explaining that some dates conflicted with his chemotherapy schedule. Their first show back was a Feb. 6 show in Atlanta.

"Will be praying for Raul´s return to health. Can´t wait to see him back on stage again," says @bobbysgal500 on IG.

"Raul and the Mavs have healed my spirit many times with thier (sic) music," says Ken Fidalgo on Facebook. "Am sure they have done the same for many other people. Let's combine all of that healing energy and send it right back to him now."

On Valentine's Day, they shared a new song called "And We Dance" that was inspired by an 80-year-old woman showing a BBC news crew her home in Kiev. Her house survived, but her husband did not. Still, she recalled how they would dance around an old record player in the center of the room.