The Mavericks’ Raul Malo to Undergo Colon Surgery: ‘On My Way’ to Beating Cancer

The Mavericks' Raul Malo didn't sugarcoat the reality of his symptoms, but remained positive in his latest update in his battle with cancer.

Malo has been battling cancer for a year after a colonoscopy and CAT scan revealed "two cancerous spots" in his intestinal system. He has undergone surgery to remove a tumor on his liver, and the Mavericks have canceled some shows as their frontman focuses on his health.

Through it all, Malo has remained in good spirits in his updates to his fans, and he was characteristically upbeat in a recent social media video sharing some of the moments he enjoys in his routine of battling the disease.

Two of the slides were videos of the "drive in the country side" he always takes after chemotherapy sessions, "listening to Pavarotti while driving a little over the speed limit." Another photo was a closeup of the "delicious Spanish omelet" his wife made him, "as the Mediterranean diet helps keep you healthy."

He also shared a selfie from his last round of chemo, and said that his treatment is working.

"16 rounds of chemo have done what they're made to do ... kill cancer," Malo says. "I'm not out of the woods yet but I'm on my way."

Even though the chemo is having the result he'd hoped for, it's also taking a grueling toll on his body. Malo says he suffered a sinus infection that "literally brought me to my knees," leaving him with headaches so severe he had to go see a specialist, and that the treatment for that issue left a lingering numbness on one side of his face.

He also has been dealing with an abdominal hernia that "has been the most challenging in all of this," he says.

"First of all it's very visible. And at times it has been really painful. Most of the time it's just really uncomfortable as I have to wear this hernia belt around my abdomen to help keep my insides in place ... ugh!" Malo adds. "I've basically been turned into a drooling, farting potato ... sigh."

He says his hernia repair will take place later this year, but first, he's undergoing surgery on his colon in August as part of his cancer treatment.

Despite all those challenges, Malo says he's staying positive with help from an extensive team of supportive family and musical team.

"It's important to surround yourself with as much love and support as possible. Psychology is an integral part of your physical state," he notes.

"For all those fighting this fight ... hang in there. We got this!" he says at the conclusion of his update.

Malo also says that his commitment to performing live is a big motivator in getting better, and that he's focused on the "end game" of being healthy through all the ups and downs that recovery brings.

The Mavericks are scheduled to play several shows this summer, starting with a handful of stops in California, according to their tour calendar.