Since 1993, while your mom has been telling you not to throw your trash on the floor, Texas Roadhouse has been encouraging it.

The chain notoriously used to let you eat as many peanuts as you wanted, and just throw the shells down onto the floor, like a boss.

In recent years though, more and more Texas Roadhouse locations have stopped letting you toss your peanut shells on the floor. According to Chowhound.com, there seems to be three reasons that the fast-casual chain has stopped this from happening.

One being the obvious, the growing amount of peanut allergies in the United States. According to the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, almost 3 percent of Americans have a peanut allergy.

Another reason that Texas Roadhouse quit peanuts was the COVID-19 pandemic. Once food safety and social distancing came more to the forefront, they saw the need to eliminate the peanut tossing.

The last reason that Texas Roadhouse eliminated the peanut shell throwing was due to the fact that it is a slipping hazard for patrons. In a world and time where insurance payouts and settlements can be staggering for injuries on private property, it only makes sense to eliminate a large slip risk.

The good thing is that at most locations, if you order a basket of peanuts they will still likely bring it out to you, just don't throw the shells on the floor, as it's against policy now.

In the end, mom wins, the room had to be cleaned.

24 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess