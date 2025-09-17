They're both country music traditionalists who have a love of rodeos and have spent a lot of time in Texas. But Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert are very different in at least one key way.

In a new interview with Esquire, McEntire revealed that she and Lambert have very different attitudes toward winning awards. Lambert, she says, is a “share the wealth” kind of person, while McEntire admits she’s always hoping to win — no matter how many times she’s already been recognized in a category.

“I’m very competitive,” McEntire admits. “I get a No. 1 record, I want another No. 1 record. I win an award, I want another one.”

McEntire assumed her fellow country stars all felt the same way, which is why she was so shocked over a conversation she and Lambert had backstage at an awards show one year.

"I'll never forget Miranda Lambert coming up to me when she was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year after she'd already won it, and I said, 'Good luck, Miranda,'" McEntire recounts. "She said, 'Oh, I already won, it's time for somebody else.'"

"What person lets that come out of their mouth? I was shocked," she goes on to say. "I thought everybody was just like me."

Miranda Lambert + Reba McEntire Are In Sync Where it Counts (Music!)

All competition aside, Lambert and McEntire have bonded over their status as country music flame-keepers, and the sacred task of preserving the genre and passing it down into the hands of a new generation of women.

Together with Lainey Wilson, they recorded a song on that theme titled “Trailblazer,” which they debuted at this year’s ACM Awards.

Reba McEntire Gets Engaged to Rex Linn

The big non-musical news in McEntire's life is that she recently got engaged to actor Rex Lin, whom she's been dating since 2020.

The news slipped out on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night (Sept. 14). An E! News reporter referred to them as fiancés, and they later confirmed the happy news to People.

That engagement has been brewing for quite a while.

All the way back in 2023, McEntire said she was open to the idea of marrying Linn and that it was totally up to him to decide if that was something he wanted to do.