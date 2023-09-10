Sure, Niall Horan may be the winning coach going into Season 24 of The Voice -- but if he thinks snagging a great country singer to his team is going to be a slam dunk this season, he'd better think again.

A new promo for the televised singing competition shows Horan resting on his laurels, eating cake and feeling pretty confident about his position going into Season 24.

"It's good to be the king," Horan tells fellow returning coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani, offering him congratulations on his first-ever win, but also warning him that this season will be "a whole new ball game." (Stefani and Legend have both been on several past seasons of The Voice, while Season 23 marked Horan's first as a coach.)

"And I know we all miss the cowboy," Legend says, referring to Blake Shelton's departure from the show after 23 consecutive seasons of coaching. "But now that he's gone, we might have a shot at the best country singer."

"Nothing can ruin this," Horan agrees.

Not so fast. Just as the trio are getting comfortable, the lights flicker and McEntire's mega-hit "Fancy" starts blaring over the speakers. Finally, the stage doors split open to reveal the country great herself, standing in front of an array of sparklers and an enormous, light-up string of letters reading "Team Reba." The black robes she's wearing tear away into a glitzy, silver outfit as McEntire says, "Well, hey there."

The Voice's promos thus far have been heavily highlighting McEntire's status as the Queen of Country Music. Last month, the singer even donned a tiara and carried a wand for another promo for the competition.

For her upcoming first season as a full-time The Voice coach, McEntire's intimidation tactics seem to be working. The ad concludes with a shot of Horan on the phone, saying "I'm gonna need some tearaway pants. And make them sparkly."

McEntire is filling in as a season coach for Shelton after appearing as his Mega Mentor during the last season of the show. She's already committed to a second run for Season 25, which will air later in 2024. That season will be an unusually country-centric one: Dan + Shay are also joining as the show's first-ever coaching team.

Season 24 of The Voice will premiere on Monday, Sept. 25 on NBC and Peacock.