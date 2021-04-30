Ree Drummond’s Husband, Ladd, Kicked in the Head by a Cow

Ree Drummond’s husband Ladd Drummond already might be wearing a neck brace to his daughter Alex’s wedding on Saturday (May 1). After a recent incident with a cow, he may need to add a helmet.

In March, the 52-year-old broke his neck in two places after a head-on collision near the Pioneer Woman star’s ranch in Oklahoma. He’s recovering from those injuries and returning to life as normal. Actually, to hear Ree and Alex talk, he might be acting like nothing ever happened. Just before the younger Drummond’s most recent IG Live talk, her father was driving around in his Jeep, setting fires to destroy some brush.

"This is what it's like being married to a rancher/cowboy/country boy," Ree says, breaking in at about the 13-minute mark with an update. Ladd had just come home from his day.

"I said, 'How was your day honey?' and he said, 'I got kicked in the head by a cow.'"

The two womens' reactions were those of shock, not concern — which let viewers know that yes, he's OK. If anything, Ladd was probably a little bit grumpy about not getting a steak his wife had promised him earlier.

Alex Drummond — who calls her father "Laddy Daddy" — became engaged to Mauricio Scott last August. She shared that her wedding is on Saturday and got into some of the gritty details of the menu, the wedding colors, her wedding party and what she's looking forward to. She also shared that her father may not have to wear the neck brace as he walks her down the aisle.

If he's cleared by doctor's this week, that might be able to come off for a short time, at least long enough for some good non-brace pictures. Otherwise it's the women in his life's plan to bedazzle it.

Drummond's injuries came as he was responding to a brushfire. His fire vehicle hit a similar vehicle driven by the couple's nephew, Caleb. Caleb was thrown from his truck and suffered a concussion, but both men are recovering and have long since been released from the hospital.

