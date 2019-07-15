Riley Green Sets Headlining 2019 Get That Man a Beer Tour

Riley Green is new to the mainstream country scene, but he's ready to headline the stage. The "There Was This Girl" singer has announced his Get That Man a Beer Tour, set for late 2019.

Named after a fan-favorite song that's also the namesake of his 2019 EP, the Get That Man a Beer Tour kicks off Sept. 5 at the Blue Room in Statesboro, Ga., and takes Green to several cities across the U.S. in between, including Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Spokane, Wash. and his first headlining appearance in Los Angeles at the famous Troubadour.

The tour keeps Green and his opening act Travis Denning on the road in September, November and December before concluding on Dec. 14 at the Norva in Norfolk, Va. In the interim, Green will juggle a role as supporting act for Brad Paisley and Jon Pardi, spending most of the summer and fall on Paisley's World Tour before jumping over to Pardi's Heartache Medication Tour in October.

After years performing live and cultivating a fanbase across his native Alabama, Green scored a record deal with Big Machine Label Group in 2018. "There Was This Girl" became his debut hit when it reached No. 1 on the Mediabase Airplay chart in April 2019. He is scheduled to release a full-length debut album later this year.

"Most everything on there has got a hint of my childhood or my growing up somehow in it. There's a piece of me in every one of them," he tells Taste of Country.

Green is also slated to announce additional dates for the Get That Man a Beer Tour in the coming weeks.

Riley Green's 2019 Get That Man a Beer Tour Dates:

Sept. 5— Statesboro, Ga. @ The Blue Room

Sept. 6 — Phenix City, Ala. @ Phenix City Amphitheater

Sept. 13 — Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

Sept. 19 — Billings, Mt. @ Pub Station Ballroom

Sept. 20 — Bozeman, Mt. @ The Rialto Theatre

Sept. 21 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Sept. 26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour

Sept. 27 — Las Vegas, N.V. @ Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

Nov. 8 — Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

Nov. 15 — Oxford, Miss. @ The Lyric Oxford

Nov. 21 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

Nov. 29 — Baton Rouge, La. @ The Texas Club

Dec. 12 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry

Dec. 13 — Binghamton, N.Y. @ Touch of Texas

Dec. 14 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva