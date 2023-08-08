Riley Green has officially started his career as an underwear model.

In celebration of National Underwear Day on Saturday (Aug. 5), underwear brand Gildan revealed the first photos from their brand partnership with Green. The country singer, who's brand new to the modeling game, is fully clothed in two out of the three shots: One shows him performing onstage, and in another, he's seated on a couch wearing a crisp white tee and jeans.

But there's a third photo that definitely borders on NSFW — and puts a spotlight on the singer's famously chiseled physique and perfectly defined abs.

Green first announced his plans to become a brand ambassador for the underwear company during a stop on the Bobby Bones Show earlier this summer. At the time, he admitted that the photo shoot was a little "uncomfortable," though he was fully-dressed for a large portion of it.

Around the same time that the first photos from Green's Gildan partnership came out, the brand also unveiled a commercial that winks at the singer's newcomer status to the underwear model game. In the clip, Green learns that he's been cast in a commercial, and he has a month to prepare — so he spends every day working out and getting in top shape to bare all when the cameras start rolling. But when he finally shows up to the set, he learns that he's just background music: He and his guitar are directed over to a corner, behind the "real" models being filmed that day.

In music news, Green just wrapped his opening gig on the U.S. leg of Luke Combs' 2023 World Tour. He and Combs also have a new song out together, called "Different 'Round Here."

