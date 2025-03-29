Russell Dickerson is enjoying his beautiful renovation after building his home back from its foundation.

Dickerson and his wife Kailey undertook a big renovation this year that is coming to an end. The couple took a break from their busy lives to enjoy the view of their new rebuild at sunset.

Check out the video below:

"Chasing the sunset to see it from our home renovation," the text on the video reads.

The clip shows Kaliey driving an off-road vehicle and picking Dickerson up. Russell quickly jumps in lip-syncing his song, "Home Sweet."

You then see them pull up to their beautiful home, with the warm sun shining brightly on it and the couple sharing some happy smiles over the renovation progress.

Kailey's caption briefly touches on their story.

"Dream home in progress: 279 days ago we moved out of our house thinking we were just doing siding, windows, roof and changing a few walls. We knew there was a chance we’d have to take it down to the cement and turns out we did… the framing wasn’t safe… and yes that means our pretty kitchen. It gave us a beautiful 6 years and we are repurposing what we can," Kailey captions the post.

"But ain’t that like life though. Sometimes you’ve got to go back to the foundation and rebuild right… keep the good and get rid of the bad. Everything I dreamed this place could be, it is becoming. And this time there aren’t squirrels in the attic or rotting siding I can’t wait to show you guys more! What all do you want to see? Overall tour? My mood boards? Or everything including tile selections It is turning out dreamier than I ever could have imagined. Just like life with this guy."

Dickerson released his current single, "Happen to Me," to radio on March 10. He is currently on his RussellMania Tour, which launched on March 14 and runs through June 14.