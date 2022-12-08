Shania Twain dropped Brad Pitt from "That Don't Impress Me Much" and substituted actor Ryan Reynolds at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Afterward, she wasn't apologizing, and he wasn't asking.

Twain turned to social media with a "Sorry not sorry" tweet aimed at Reynolds. He responded by doubling down on his blushing response from Tuesday night (Dec. 6).

"I can't think of a more iconic, smart and beautiful person to not impress all that much," the Green Lantern star says. "Thank you for an amazing night."

The moment came during the second song of a four-song medley at the PCAs. Twain received the Music Icon Award, and she truly entertained celebrities from every part of the country during her mini-set. Where else will you see Kris Jenner and Carrie Underwood bopping along together?

Cameras quickly found Reynolds after she says, "OK, so you're Ryan Reynolds." He offers a shocked laugh and looks around him before viewers are returned to the singer and her extensive choreography.

It all promises to be a preview of Twain's 2023 Queen of Me Tour, set to begin in April. Additionally, she'll release new music. One of the four songs she performed at the People's Choice Awards was a pop-friendly number called "Waking Up Dreaming" that fans can expect on whatever project comes next.

Reynolds is currently co-starring in a holiday movie titled Spirited with Will Ferrell.

Shania Twain Walks the 2022 People's Choice Awards Carpet The country-pop legend rocked a hooded leopard ensemble that nearly replicated the famous outfit from her 'That Don't Impress Me Much' music video.