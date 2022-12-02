Sadie Robertson is showing! There’s officially no hiding that baby No. 2 for Robertson and husband Christian Huff is on the way.

In early November, they shared that their little family would be growing to a party of four. Little one-year-old Honey wasn’t going to be the baby for much longer.

“Another little miracle is in motion,” Robertson wrote on Instagram.

Since the post, the former Duck Dynasty star hadn’t surfaced any photos that would signify she looked pregnant…but that changed on Thursday (Dec. 1).

Dressed in a white, form-fitting dress to show off her stomach, the future mom of two posted a “bump” picture of their growing little one.

“Helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you! grateful for all of it. thank you God,” she captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to flood the comment section of the post with expressions of well-wishes and love. Many noted how cute the baby bump was looking on her and that she for sure is sporting the pregnancy glow.

Once baby No. 2 arrives, Huff will be outnumbered by three females in his family. The pair revealed the baby’s gender in November by hitting a baseball filled with pink. The dad-to-be had a hunch all along that this baby would be a girl, sporting pink sneakers to the gender reveal.

Although the couple hasn’t shared the official due date, Robertson did hint via Instagram stories that you might want to keep an eye out around May.

“SURPRISE,” she wrote. “Another little May baby on the way.”

Their daughter Honey was born on May 11, so maybe their daughters will have the same birthday!