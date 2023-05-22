Sadie Robertson Huff is soaking up the moment with her growing family, as she and her husband Christian Huff count down the days until they welcome their second baby girl. The Duck Dynasty family member shared a series of sweet family shots on social media on Sunday (May 21), which prominently feature her baby bump and the couple's toddler, Honey.

"Just the 3 of us for a little longer," Robertson writes with her post.

The carousel of images are set in a bucolic outdoor setting, and Robertson wears a pink-and-white checkered crop top in the photos, with Honey rocking a matching romper.

Robertson and Huff plant a kiss on both Honey's cheeks in one shot, while another photo shows the parents lifting their daughter in the air. In another, the young girl sits on her dad's shoulders while mom leans in for a kiss.

When they first announced that they were going to be parents for a second time, Robertson revealed that they were expecting "another little May baby," as Honey was born in May 2021. In November, the couple revealed that their second child will be another girl, and they've also subsequently shared that they're planning to name their next child Haven.

The Huffs got married in November 2019. As they grow their family, they've also been working on their dream home: The couple announced in September 2022 that they're building a house from the ground up.

For much of her pregnancy, Robertson has been relatively absent on social media. In March, she hopped on to assure concerned followers, explaining that she's distancing herself from "scrolling social media" in order to focus on the present.

"I'm in a season of life that I just do not want to be distracted in!" she commented.