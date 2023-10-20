Sam Hunt’s been getting candid and reflective with his recent releases, and his latest, “Came the Closest,” continues that trend.

Hunt authored the track with frequent collaborators Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally, and the midtempo song finds Hunt pondering on his life decisions and frayed romantic life with diaristic lyrics.

“I cut my hair off, I wore the tie / Woke up at 7, came home at 5 / For a while I traded whiskey for Miller Lite / And I know your mama calls me polite, Mr. Right / Oh, but that ain't right,” the country hitmaker ruminates in the opening verse over pensive piano keys.

Drumbeats arrive in the second half of the song to kick up the tempo, effectively augmenting Hunt’s soul-baring profession of his rambling ways and the innumerable times he’s fallen short in a relationship.

“We never married 'cause I never asked / I left the diamond under the glass / Someday you'll be glad / 'Cause you'll find somebody who shaves every day / When your dad comes around, he'll know what to say / I just ain't that way / I just ain't that way,” goes the frank and unrestrained second verse.

“'Cause I always gotta know / What's behind the other door / I'm never gonna be that straight-laced / Sunday-mornin' man you were lookin' for / Nobody's ever tied me down in a clapboard house / With some kids and a bed of roses / But you came the closest,” Hunt tells his special lady, taking time to acknowledge all the ways she’s been there for him in the chorus.

Prior to “Came the Closest,” Hunt released “Women in My Life,” “Walmart” and “Outskirts,” which serves as his new single and is currently climbing the country charts.

Hunt recently announced his headlining 2024 Outskirts Tour with openers Brett Young and Lily Rose. For the full schedule, visit Hunt’s website.