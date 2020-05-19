Sam Hunt has quietly canceled his 2020 tour. The Southside Tour was scheduled to begin on July 10 and run into October.

Kip Moore and Travis Denning were the opening acts for the tour, and while tour dates remain on Hunt's official tour calendar, CID Entertainment and local news sources like WXYZ in Detroit confirm the cancelation, with no news of plans to reschedule. An email from Live Nation to radio stations promoting select shows also says the tour has been canceled.

The decision was made for the health and safety of country music fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Refunds will be made available, and ticket buyers will be emailed directly with options.

The "Hard to Forget" singer had not shared the news on his own social media pages as of Tuesday (May 19) afternoon.

Will There Be Live Country Music In 2020? Watch:

The cancelation of Hunt's tour continues what has been a dark day for fans of live country music. Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum, Reba McEntire and Rascal Flatts also canceled or postponed their full 2020 tours due to the coronavirus. Previously, Kenny Chesney and Chris Stapleton also called off road runs, with many more likely in the coming days.

Hunt's tour was named after his Southside album, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart in April. The chart-topping "Kinfolks" was the album's first single, while "Hard to Forget" has been a fast-rising single on country radio airplay charts since.

Last fall, Hunt spoke with tremendous enthusiasm about returning to the road in 2020. He'd lined up more shows than he could remember playing in a single year to get back in front of fans after a nearly two-year absence.