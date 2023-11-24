It's official: Sam Hunt is a dad of two. The singer posted a Thanksgiving family photo on Friday (Nov. 24) confirming that he and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, have welcomed their second child.

"Thank you Lord," Hunt wrote in the caption of his post, sharing a photo of the newly-minted family of four. The singer is holding their older daughter, Lucy, in the snapshot, while Hannah cradles the new baby.

No further details about the baby's name or birth date are included in the announcement, though it's likely that Hunt's latest family addition has been here for a little while. He previously explained that his child's due date fell just a few weeks after the end of his Summer on the Outskirts Tour, a trek that wrapped in late September.

He also didn't share the baby's sex in his birth announcement. Hunt and Fowler were "team green" leading up to the birth, meaning that they were waiting to meet their baby to learn if it would be a boy or a girl. The newest arrival joins big sister Lucy, who was born in June 2022.

The country singer announced that he and his wife were expecting their second baby in April, during a show in Las Vegas. The whole family has spent much of this summer on the road for Hunt's Summer on the Outskirts Tour, and Hunt has said he's grateful for the time together with his one-year-old daughter.

"I would be missing so much [if she wasn't on tour with me.] You know, we're going three, four, five days at a time sometimes. And she is developing so quickly right now," he said at the time.

In the Thanksgiving post that offered fans the first peek at Hunt and Fowler's new baby, the singer also shared a photo another slide of a group of people -- including himself and his wife -- riding on horseback on the beach.

Hunt and Fowler have been married since 2017. Their love story has had its fair share of ups and downs: In 2022, Fowler filed for divorce, and those documents revealed that she was pregnant with Lucy. The couple reconciled ahead of Lucy's birth.

