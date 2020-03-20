Sam Hunt takes us inside the bizarre world of the Southside Motel in the video for his song, "Hard to Forget."

Hunt takes the title of his upcoming album, Southside, and transforms it into a world where the characters are as colorful as the motel itself, which looks straight out of the 1950s. It's almost as if Hunt stepped into the Twilight Zone, surrounded by a slew of eccentric characters.

The video opens with the singer brushing his teeth while singing along to a clip of "There Stands the Glass" by Webb Pierce, which he samples at the beginning of the track. What follows is a look into the lives of the other guests, including two rough-looking guys playing a game of cards at a plastic picnic table outside before a fight breaks out between them. Meanwhile, a middle-aged man dressed in a clown costume and makeup to match wallows in his sorrows, dangling a cigarette out of his mouth and shooting back beers.

Other characters include a girl in an old-fashioned red and white bathing suit whose sipping what one can only assume is an alcoholic beverage straight out of a whole watermelon, and a cowboy who is practicing his roping skills in his room. But life gets especially trippy as Hunt plays a game of chess against himself, sitting across from his doppelgänger. Shots of a goat standing randomly on a bed, a group of people throwing a rave-live party in their room and a free-spirited young girl dancing her heart out to the song round out the perplexing picture.

"Hard to Forget" is the latest release off Southside, which drops on April 4. Hunt was supposed to launch his Southside Summer Tour at the end of May, but due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the tour will now begin on June 11 in Atlanta. The tour's first three shows in Charlotte, Raleigh and Bristow that were originally scheduled in May will be moved to October. Additionally, Hunt's album release party in Las Vegas that was set for April 3 has been canceled.