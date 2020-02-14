Sam Hunt took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (Feb. 13), delivering a fun, energetic performance of his current single, "Kinfolks."

Click the video below to watch Hunt perform the catchy pop-country track, which features his usual blend of rhythmic spoken-word verses and traditional melodic choruses.

The song is a juxtaposition of old and new, using a progressive instrumental track as a bed for a traditional-minded love song that centers around the timeless theme of bringing a new love home to the meet the people who are most important to you.

"I want to introduce you to my kinfolks / To my old friends / To the house in the pines where the road ends / Take you to my hometown / Where I grew up / Where I thought I knew it all before I knew what love was / Gave up on it but honey, you got my hopes up / And I'm thinking that I want to introduce you to my kinfolks," Hunt sings in the chorus.

Hunt released "Kinfolks" in advance of his long-awaited upcoming sophomore album, Southside, which is set for release on April 3. It's Hunt's first new full-length project since his landmark debut album, Montevallo, in 2014. That project shot him to stardom with a string of hits that included "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time," "House Party," "Break Up in a Small Town" and "Make You Miss Me."

Hunt released "Body Like a Back Road" in 2017, scoring the biggest hit of his career, and "Downtown's Dead" followed in 2018. Those songs are also set to appear on Southside, as well as two more songs fans have already previewed, "Sinning With You" and "Hard to Forget."

Hunt will tour extensively to promote Southside on his Southside Summer Tour 2020, which is set to launch on May 28 in Charlotte, N.C., and run for more than 40 dates before wrapping up in Albuquerque, N.M., on Sept. 26. Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest will join him on the shows, which will also feature a DJ set from Brandi Cyrus.

Hunt is also slated to perform at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium as part of the NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 15, during the first intermission of a game between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. Additionally, he's set to take the stage at the iHeartCountry Festival on May 2 in Austin.

The singer-songwriter will face trial on March 17, 2020, on DUI and open container charges stemming from an arrest in November of 2019. Police in Nashville pulled Hunt over in the early morning of Nov. 21 after responding to a report of him driving the wrong way down a street in East Nashville. Hunt smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and offered his credit card when asked for his driver's license, according to a responding officer.

Hunt's blood alcohol measured at .173, more than twice Tennessee's legal limit of .08. Police found two empty beers in Hunt's vehicle, and he admitted to drinking alcohol "recently."

