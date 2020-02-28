Sam Hunt will head to Sin City to celebrate his new album.

To coincide with the 2020 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 5, Hunt is planning an epic Southside release party for fans and industry professionals. And the 35-year-old has a lot to celebrate — "Kinfolks" became the No. 1 song on country radio this week.

Hunt's album release show will happen April 3 at 7:30PM at the Brooklyn Bowl in Vegas and it's said he'll bring numerous surprise guests. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 6).

Southside will feature twelve tracks, all co-written by the star, including "Kinfolks," "Sinning With You" and "Hard to Forget." It's Hunt's sophomore album — the long-awaited follow-up to his 2014 debut full-length album, Montevallo.

The Southside album release party is Hunt's first headlining show prior to his 2020 Southside Summer Tour, which kicks off on May 28 in Charlotte, N.C. Kip Moore and Travis Denning will act as support on the tour, with Ernest and Brandi Cyrus also opening up shows. Tickets for the Southside Summer Tour are on sale now. Hunt is also scheduled to perform at the iHeartCountry Festival on May 2 in Austin, Texas.

"We'll be playing more shows than I have in several years," he previously told Taste of Country, speaking of the year ahead and his plans for it. "We'll be hitting it hard. I told my manager the more, the better."

Meet the Newest Taste of Country RISERS!