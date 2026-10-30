Like a great scary movie, a haunting country song can leave make you sleep with a light on for a few nights.

A few of country music's most well-known singers have proven to be the best tellers of ghost stories. No. 1 on this list of the best scary songs should come as no surprise, as this man is one of the best storytellers of all time. His acoustic guitar and deep, vulnerable baritone prove to be the perfect instruments to chill bones. It's easy to feel a cold wind whipping through the cemetery as you listen.

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Goosebumps are standard when listening to these hits.