5 Scary Country Songs That Will Really Freak You Out
Like a great scary movie, a haunting country song can leave make you sleep with a light on for a few nights.
A few of country music's most well-known singers have proven to be the best tellers of ghost stories. No. 1 on this list of the best scary songs should come as no surprise, as this man is one of the best storytellers of all time. His acoustic guitar and deep, vulnerable baritone prove to be the perfect instruments to chill bones. It's easy to feel a cold wind whipping through the cemetery as you listen.
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Goosebumps are standard when listening to these hits.
- 5
"Better Dig Two"The Band Perry
"Cryptic" is the best word to describe the Band Perry's hit from 2013. A woman makes a promise she intends to keep, and the consequences are serious, should her man do anything to bring an early end to their union. "It won't be whiskey, it won't be meth / It will be your name on my last breath / If divorce or death ever do us part / The coroner will call it a broken heart," Kimberly Perry sings. We believe her.
- 4
"Creepin'"Eric Church
It's not a ghost that's haunting Eric Church in "Creepin'," it's the memory of an ex-lover he can't get away from. Few have described the paralysis of heartbreak quite like Church does in this hit from 2012. Every note from every instrument aids his terrifying tale, which is made more frightening because it feels real.
- 3
"The Devil Went Down to Georgia"Charlie Daniels Band
Time and frequent radio airplay have blunted the terrifying edges from this Charlie Daniels Band hit from 1979. The main character, Johnny, puts his soul on the line in a fiddling contest against the devil. At times, it's as if the singer's instrument is summoning flames from hell. It's easy to picture demons flying around as Satan finishes his jam. But thankfully, Johnny is too good, and the tension is lifted.
- 2
"Ghost Riders in the Sky"Johnny Cash
1979 was a good year for scary songs — the year Johnny Cash cut the oft-covered "Ghost Riders in the Sky." A more perfect pairing of voice and content can rarely be found. The Man in Black's thundering bass brings the demon cowboys to life. Red-eyed, steel-hooved cattle race across the sky in this chilling tale, which also provides a life lesson.
- 1
"Midnight in Montgomery"Alan Jackson
A music video shot in black and white aids the terrifying nature of Alan Jackson's hit from 1992. The singer stops at a cemetery to pay respects to Hank Williams, when a shadowy, drunken cowboy appears to say thank you. The Top 5 hit is one of two with a similar story about the country music legend. We find Jackson's tale to be much more terrifying.