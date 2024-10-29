School Uniform Advocates Just Received Some Awful News

School uniforms aren't going away, but they may be harder to find.

If the laws of supply and demand hold true, they also be more expensive. This news affects nearly 20 percent of students at public schools and even more at private schools.

In 2024, the National Center for Education Statistics shared that between 16 and 18 percent of public schools require uniforms.

Uniform Market shares that 57 percent of private schools require uniforms.

Separate studies show that 90 percent of middle schoolers and 52 percent of parents don't like school uniform policies.

Dennis Uniform is shutting down after 104 years in business. Layoffs started 10 days ago (on Oct. 19) and it doesn't sound like they're planning to re-hire. In fact, the filing says the Portland, Oregon-based company will close all sites, nationwide (18 states).

Blame "severe financial distress" for the closing.

"Our company has been working diligently to secure additional funding," says interim CEO Lawrence Perkins. "Unfortunately, despite our material efforts to do so, we were unsuccessful in securing the necessary resources, making the layoffs unavoidable at this time."

A note at the company website refers to the closures as well, although they label it as "temporary." More than 2,000 schools rely on Dennis Uniforms.

Uniform Market says that school uniforms are a $27.93 billion market each year. Advocates say schools that require uniforms see fewer behavior issues and higher attendance.

Those who don't like school uniforms point to an infringement on First Amendment rights and overall creativity. The cost can also be significant, ranging from $25 to $500 per uniform.

