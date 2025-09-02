Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney’s Unexpected Romance: Sparks, Strolls + What Comes Next

Sydney Sweeney might have a new leading man — and it’s music mogul Scooter Braun.

The Euphoria actress and Braun — best known for managing Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and for his infamous feud with Taylor Swift — have been “casually hooking up,” an insider told People.

“Everything is casual,” the insider shared. “She is living her life and working hard.”

“It’s still new,” another source told Page Six, adding the relationship has already moved beyond just a fling.

Wedding Sparks

Rumors of romance first began swirling after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s over-the-top Italian wedding in June.

According to Page Six, Braun became “obsessed” with Sweeney after spending time with her at the celebrations — and he hasn’t stopped pursuing her since.

The two were later spotted strolling through Venice together, close enough to fuel plenty of speculation.

Where Things Stand

For now, the pair’s relationship is still in the early stages, though the chemistry seems undeniable.

Braun was married to Yael Cohen from 2014 until their 2021 split. The former couple share three children: sons Jagger, 10, and Levi, 8, and daughter Hart, 6.

Sweeney, meanwhile, ended her engagement to longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino earlier this year.

The two began dating in 2018 before confirming their split in March.

Busy Lives, New Beginnings

Sweeney’s career is keeping her plenty busy: she’s filming Euphoria Season 3 and her boxing biopic Christy will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival later this month.

She also stars alongside Amanda Seyfried in The Housemaid, which hits theaters this Christmas.

Braun recently praised his ex-wife, calling Cohen “one of my best friends” and saying on the Question Everything podcast that they still talk every day.

Just Casual — For Now

For now, Braun and Sweeney are keeping things light.

With sparks flying from Venice to Hollywood, this “casual” connection may not stay casual for long.