As any parent can attest, time flies by when your babies are young. It's the same for Scotty McCreery and his son Avery, who crossed the three-month mark in January.

The "You Time" singer shared his son's three-month-old photos on social media with fans, as he's been celebrating each of the milestones as a first-time father. Although he didn't offer a caption, "Time is flying" is written in text on one of the snaps.

In the pictures, the happy baby boy lays on his back in an oatmeal-colored onesie. At his head is a letter board that reads "3 Months Old." Three stuffed animals — a bear, a tiger, and a kangaroo — frame the board.

They're likely from the Winnie-the-Pooh themed baby shower McCreery and his wife, Gabi, had before Avery's arrival.

The couple welcomed Avery, their first child, on Oct. 24, 2022. He was 11 days early, but arrived happy and healthy at 7lbs., 13oz. His fully name is Merrick Avery McCreery — Merrick is a family name, but the couple has decided to call their son by his middle name.

Avery has been very busy in the last three months: He has already celebrated Halloween with his parents, enjoyed a Sunday cheering on the New England Patriots with dad and visited the beach.

Up next, he'll likely attend some of his father's upcoming concert, if he hasn't already. McCreery is currently out on his Damn Strait Tour through April 30. He will then open for Brooks & Dunn on the 2023 leg of their Reboot Tour, which will keep the new dad busy through June 17.

The "Five More Minutes" singer is also working on new music. Becoming a father has provided new inspiration for McCreery, and he says fans can expect to hear about his new role as a dad on his upcoming music. He has also found a deeper love with his wife Gabi.

"I thought I loved [Gabi] a lot before," he shares with Music Mayhem. "You know, she’s the mother of my son, and now I’m finding that I love her even more. She’s a champ. She’s working so hard and doing so great as a mom already. So, I’ll be writing for sure a lot of songs about her and definitely tying the kiddo into some songs. Maybe writing for him, too. So, I think it’s all great things right now. We’re in a great season.”