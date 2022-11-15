New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her."

To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.

McCreery and Gabi welcomed their son, Avery, in late October — so the contents of this video was still very fresh in their minds when they assembled it.

"I wanted to really focus the video on Gabi and our preparations for Avery's arrival," McCreery explains in a press release. "We filmed some of it over the course of several months at home in Raleigh when we were getting the nursery ready. We also filmed some of it at our place in North Topsail Beach. I think you can see in the video how excited we were getting for Avery to get here as well as how amazing Gabi was throughout the entire pregnancy."

When baby Avery made his grand arrival, the proud parents announced the news via a joint social media statement, saying that their new baby boy was "7lbs 13 oz of nothin but love. Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God."

"It Matters to Her" comes off of McCreery's Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, which arrives in full on Friday (Nov. 18). The standard version of Same Truck originally dropped in September 2021.

McCreery is currently on paternity leave through the end of November, and he'll return to the road Nov. 30 with a headlining performance at the National Finals Rodeo's Downtown Hoedown on Fremont Street in Las Vegas.