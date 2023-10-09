Scotty McCreery celebrated a big milestone on Monday (Oct. 9), and his family was right there by his side.

Monday marks the singer's 30th birthday, and his wife Gabi celebrated his big day with an Instagram Stories slide.

"30 years young today," she writes, along with some festive emojis and a photo showing her country star husband relaxing on the couch with their not-quite-1-year-old son, Avery.

Over the past year, McCreery has fully embraced his dad status, documenting Avery's first year of life with photos of his first swim, first football game, first big vacation hike and so much more. He's also fully incorporated his young son into his country career: Baby Avery and his mom even joined McCreery during a stop on Good Morning America.

Given all that, it's no big surprise that Avery is the star of the show, even at his dad's birthday party. Gabi's birthday photo shows the father and son pair smiling — with Avery rocking some brand-new teeth — as they sit on the couch together, a few silver and gold balloons strewn across McCreery's lap.

The country singer's special day is just the beginning of birthday month in the McCreery household. Baby Avery will turn one year old on Oct. 24. He is McCreery and Gabi's first child together.

