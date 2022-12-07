Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have a one-month old on their hands!

Gabi shared a carousel of photos on social media celebrating the milestone for their son, Avery. Actually, he's a month-and-a-half old after arriving on Oct. 24, but as any parent knows, life can be a little chaotic with a newborn. The new mom noted that her son is closer to six weeks old in the caption.

"Looking back on our first month (and a half) with our sweet boy," she writes.

The post includes photos of Avery lying next to a sign that says "1 Month Old" rocking a Winnie the Pooh onesie that reads "Mommy's Little Honey." She also included some adorable father-son moments, like McCreery on carrying a snoozing Avery in his carrier with a diaper bag slung over his shoulder.

Another photo shows McCreery laying in bed with both Avery and the family's dog, Moose, asleep on his chest.

The McCreerys became parents for the first time with the arrival of Avery, whose first name is a Merrick — a family name from Gabi's father. The couple have shared countless photos of enjoying life with their little boy.

Avery has already enjoyed his first Sunday football game with dad watching the New England Patriots, his first Halloween in matching Jack-O-Lantern costumes with his parents, and attended his first NC State football game. He has also enjoyed a trip or two to the beach!

The new parents first announced they were expecting a child earlier this year. Although he was due around Halloween at the earliest, Avery made his debut one week early on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Despite his early arrival, baby boy McCreery was born healthy.

"Never known a love like this," McCreery remarked on social media at the time.