Shaboozey is under fire after posting some images from a photo shoot that were taken against a stunning Montana landscape backdrop.

The problem? A landowner named Lexie Kottwitz says they were taken on her family's property, without her permission.

Kottwitz shared an open letter to the "A Bar Song" star on Facebook, saying that she was "taken aback" when she learned that he had "crossed into our private acreage without permission, on social media, no less."

The letter has since been deleted or set to private, but according to Wide Open Country, Kottwitz emphasized that in Montana, private property is more than just land — it's sacred to the people who own it.

"It's a way of life. Generations of families have cared for it, protected it, and drawn strength and identity from it," the letter reportedly reads. "With that comes a deep respect for personal property and the understanding that stewardship and boundaries go hand in hand."

She acknowledged that Shaboozey's intent was likely "not malicious," but still wanted to emphasize that stepping over onto another person's land without permission is a violation.

"We welcome you to our big, beautiful state that prides itself on having acres upon acres of public land to enjoy," Kottwitz's letter continues.

"We also welcome you to build relationships with the folks that reside here; we are pretty friendly people," it adds. "A phone call or door knock would have been the right thing to do."

"Please respect our values moving forward," Kottwitz writes at the conclusion of the post.

More Montana Property Owners Have Accused Shaboozey of Trespassing

According to Wide Open Country, another person commented on the original Facebook post saying Shaboozey had trespassed on their land, too.

"Ask first, we probably would have welcomed you, especially since we like your music and appreciate artistic talent," that comment reads.

A comment on Shaboozey's Instagram post is a little thornier.

Shaboozey Shaboozey, Instagram loading...

"Just wondering who you got permission from to be on our family's land," that user says. "Trespassing is very much illegal in Montana, no matter now famous you are."

More Conversation About Lit Cigarettes + Stolen Land

Other commenters pointed out that Shaboozey appears to be smoking a cigarette in one of the photos — something that could have caused property destruction or worse if an ember had flown into a nearby haystack.

"Smoking a cigarette near a haystack is outrageous," one commenter says to that point.

"No one truly from Montana would ever," another agrees.

But another user brought up the point that much of the state now known as Montana was originally inhabited by indigenous people who were ousted from their land by white settlers of European descent.

"If I was on land my family owned for generations, I would be focusing my energy on making some reparations for the thievery perpetrated by my ancestors, rather than getting all stingy about letting a Black man in America peacefully use a small piece of your stolen land for a photo," one commenter opines.

"Amidst the calamity of so many human rights abuses being perpetrated both here and around the world with American tax dollars, I would urge you to focus your moral indignation to a more righteous cause and try to be a wee bit more generous," the comment continues.

What's Shaboozey Up to These Days?

As he continues to ride the success of Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going album, Shaboozey recently dropped a collaboration with rapper BigXthaePlug called "Home."

He has also announced his first-ever headlining U.S. tour, which kicks off this fall.