Shania Twain is joining an all-genre group of stars at the top of the bill for this year's Austin City Limits Musical Festival.

She's one of nine headlining artists, also including Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Odesza, the Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, the 1975 and Hozier.

Twain's the only country star in that batch of headliners — though Foo Fighters and Mumford & Sons both have some connections to the genre — and in fact, she's one of a small handful of country performers anywhere on the festival's bill. Tanya Tucker and Morgan Wade are both playing the two-weekend event, as are Brittney Spencer, Corey Kent and Madison Cunningham.

Twain will appear only on Weekend One of the festival, which takes place Oct. 6-8. The 1975 are sharing those headliner duties, filling her spot on Weekend Two.

According to the Austin Chronicle, three-day passes to the 2023 ACL Fest go on sale on Tuesday (May 9). The three-day passes retail for $335, a price point that includes all fees and shipping costs. One-day tickets to ACL Fest will be available at a later date.

Scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas' Zilker Park, the outdoor event will feature a number of cultural attractions in addition to the musical talent onstage. New in 2023, a collection of bars will offer a variety of cocktails and mixed drinks in addition to the beer, wine and seltzers previously available. The event will also feature the Austin Kiddie Limits Stage and the Bonus Tracks Stage, highlighting an array of guest speakers, drag performances and more.