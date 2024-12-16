Shania Twain Is Planning a Short, Vegas-Inspired Tour in 2025

Shania Twain has announced plans for a short amphitheater and stadium tour in 2025.

There are only seven dates on this run, but each one will be special: They're coming on the heels of the singer's Come on Over Las Vegas residency, as well as her 2023 Queen of Me Tour.

Both shows encompassed Twain's most recent album, which shares its name with her tour, as well as her lengthy career of hits and fan-favorite tracks.

The 2025 tour kicks off next July, and marks fans' last chance to see Twain's show in its current iteration. The shows will start in Buffalo, N.Y., and wrap at the beginning of August with a performance in Florida.

Most recently, Twain hosted the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. She also celebrated her 59th birthday during a Las Vegas residency show, complete with a surprise birthday cake presented by Boyz II Men.

Tickets to the singer's 2025 tour dates will go on sale on Friday (Dec. 20).

Shania Twain's 2025 Tour Dates:

July 19 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 20 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 22 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 -- Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

July 26 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 29 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

Aug. 1 -- Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live