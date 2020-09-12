When Shania Twain wants to get away from it all, she does it in impeccable style. She and her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, own a spectacular waterfront mansion in the Bahamas that offers plenty of time away from prying eyes.

The couple's 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 7,000-square-foot mansion in the Bahamas is situated on a 1-acre lot that offers 150 feet of beachfront.

According to a listing, the luxurious home sits in the exclusive Old Fort Bay gated community in West Nassau. Its amenities include mahogany-lined walls and bookcases in the second-floor master suite, as well as spectacular ocean views.

The house also includes guest bedrooms with views of the beach and the canal, as well as a kitchen with a breakfast nook, butler's pantry and stainless steel appliances. That leads out to a covered outdoor patio and an access gate to the beach.

The luxury home's exterior amenities include a pool house with bathroom and shower facilities. There's also a guest apartment, a laundry room and a generator with an auto transfer switch. The property also offers the use of a dock slip that can accommodate a 40-foot boat.

According to Country Fancast, Twain listed the Bahamas property for $10.95 million in 2019. That listing has since been removed, but a current listing with Martina Reichardt at MyBahamasRealtor.com asks $12,900,000 for the exclusive property.

Scroll through below to see inside Shania Twain's beachfront mansion in the Bahamas.

