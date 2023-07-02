"Don't be stupid" -- of course a little slip-up isn't going to stop a powerhouse like Shania Twain.

The country star made a stop on her Queen of Me Tour in Chicago on Saturday night (July 1), and she was in the middle of performing her 1997 hit "Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)" when she slipped and fell, landing on her butt on the floor of the stage.

It's unclear what caused Twain's fall, though she was wearing an outfit with a long train, which she could have easily tripped over while working the crowd and walking from one side of the stage to the other.

In any case, Twain quickly bounced back. "Don't be stupid, Chicago! You know I love you!" she yelled to the crowd from her spot on the floor, then brushed herself off and hopped back up, continuing to sing the song without missing a beat.

Fan-captured video on TikTok shows the whole thing, and a caption from the person who filmed it assures fellow fans that "She was fine!!!" Even the security guard featured in the clip looks like he might be repressing a good-natured chuckle:

According to a report from TMZ, Twain didn't appear injured after her fall, and she completed her set as planned without having to take a break.

Twain's Queen of Me Tour is set to keep rolling through November, with stops all over the world. The run marks her first full headlining tour in almost five years.

