With all of her accolades and albums sold, it's hard to believe that there's anything Shania Twain has yet to accomplish. But at a recent stop on her Queen of Me Tour in Toronto, Twain assisted in her first-ever onstage gender reveal.

The pop-country megastar spotted a sign in the crowd, reading "Shania, will you do my gender reveal?" and she was delighted.

"Do you wanna come up here? I feel so privileged!" Twain told the mother-to-be, who made her way to the stage, met by cheers. Twain seemed just as excited as the fan to assist in the gender reveal.

ShaniaToronto @naturallyhayleigh, Instagram loading...

Hilariously, the expectant mother told Twain and the audience that she and her partner would be happy with either a boy or a girl, but that, "We’re kinda hoping you’ll say, 'Let's go girls!'"

The fan handed Twain an envelope, and the singer's drummer provided a well-timed drumroll as she opened it.

Instead of blurting out the results, Twain immediately went into her song "From This Moment On," changing the lyrics to reveal what everyone was waiting to learn:

“From this moment/ Life has begun/ From this moment/ You are the one/ Right beside you/ There’ll be a girl!”

This was one of those moments that nobody can really plan for, but it all came together perfectly to create an amazing first-ever for Twain, and an exciting moment for the new mom.

Twain's Queen of Me Tour extends all the way through November, with has stops all over the the world.

