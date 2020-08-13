When if feels like bedtime, turn up a lullaby rendition of Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman." The song — premiering exclusively on Taste of Country — is one of 12 included on Rockabye Baby's Lullaby Renditions of Shania Twain.

The children's bedtime album is set to drop on Aug. 14 and is next in line of more than 100 similar albums featuring music from the world of pop, rock and country. Miranda Lambert, Johnny Cash and Taylor Swift have all been lullaby-ed previously. Rockabye Baby founder Lisa Roth says she likes the message the '90s and early '00s hitmaker sends.

"Shania is one of the first girl power country singers," Roth tells Taste of Country. "She wasn’t necessarily about standing by her man, but more about man, I feel like a woman!"

"That Don't Impress Me Much," "Any Man of Mine" and "Honey, I'm Home" are three more pop-country jams that become instantly soothing with the dulcet taps of a xylophone or marimba. No, you won't catch the same buzz you do when screaming the words back to Twain during a live show, but do you really want that when you're trying to get your kids to sleep?

"Man! I Feel Like a Woman" was an international hit from Twain's third album, Come On Over (1997). The Top 5 country airplay song is one of her many Platinum or multi-Platinum hits and the song she's most known for in 2020.