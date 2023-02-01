Shania Twain is headed to the Grammy Awards. The star is part of a diverse lineup of acts scheduled to present awards at the 2023 ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 5).

According to an announcement from the Recording Academy, Twain is part of a presenters lineup that also includes Cardi B, Viola Davis, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Olivia Rodrigo, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden.

Twain is one of several country stars who will appear on the Grammys stage in 2023. The Academy previously announced its lineup of performers, and Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile are both among those scheduled to hit the stage during the show.

There has also been an unverified report that an all-star tribute to Loretta Lynn — likely as part of a larger medley celebrating artists we lost over the past year — is in the works. If that tribute takes place, it's entirely possible that Twain might hop onstage to sing in celebration of the late, great country icon.

Twain has won five Grammy trophies over the course of her career, and she has been nominated a whopping 18 times. This year, the awards show will just a couple of days after the release of her highly-anticipated Queen of Me album, which marks the first full-length project she's put out since 2017.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are set for Sunday, Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. The show airs at 8PM ET/5 PM PT on CBS, and it will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

