In her new single, "Waking Up Dreaming," Shania Twain sings that she wants to "dress up crazy like superstars" — so it's only fitting that she gets to live out an '80s glam rock fantasy in the song's music video.

Featuring an eye-popping rotation of costume changes — and no fewer than three separate wigs, each higher-teased and more colorful than the last — Twain effortlessly slips into the role of rock 'n' roll superstar in this clip. From the greenroom to the stage to the limo that carries her away from a mob of cheering fans after he show, Twain lives a night in the life of a glamorous '80s rocker as the video plays its course.

Of course, no rock star is complete without her entourage, and Twain is surrounded by an all-female cast of equally glamorous friends in the early scenes of the video. As she preps for her show in the dressing room, she parties with a roster of pals who turn out to be her band mates, getting all glammed up in orange before they grab their instruments and hit the stage.

"Waking Up Dreaming" is Twain's debut single for brand new label Republic Nashville, where she's the flagship artist. It's also the first new single she's put out since 2017. The album she put out that year, Now, hit the top of the Billboard Top 200 and Top Country Albums Chart upon its release.