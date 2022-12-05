To be a real cowboy, you gotta walk the walk and talk the talk. Cowboy boots and a hat are also a must. Shay Mooney's nephew is checking all the boxes, and he's only five years old.

Mooney's sister Erica Bankston recently shared a video of her cowboy son, and the internet has gone wild. The clip — posted to TikTok — has garnered more than 770,000 likes, 3,800 comments and has been shared more than 21,000 times. And it's pretty easy to see why.

"Our son is 5 years old and walks around like a grown blue collar cowboy and takes his coffee black," she writes alongside the video, set to the song "Blue Collar Boys" by Luke Combs.

In the post, we see her smiling boy wearing a complete cowboy getup: Blue jeans, square-toe boots and a black cowboy hat. He also holds a very large coffee cup in one hand, with his other hand tucked into his jacket pocket.

He could easily be supervising some cattle on a brisk early morning, like John Dutton on the show Yellowstone.

After re-sharing the video on Taste of Country's Instagram, Mooney was quick to brag on his nephew in the comments.

"I got the coolest nephew in the game," he writes.

The Dan + Shay member has been in the news lately for his dramatic weightloss. After making some lifestyle changes, Mooney shared that he has lost 50 pounds this year and is dedicated to taking better care of himself. He also has two children to keep up with these days — Asher, 5, Ames, 2 — and a third one on the way. Mooney and his wife Hannah are expecting another baby boy this winter.