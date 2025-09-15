Popular Hand Soap Recall – ‘Could Cause Life-Threatening Sepsis’
A popular line of hand soaps made by DermaRite has been recalled for an alarming reason.
They could potentially contain the very thing they're supposed to prevent: Bacteria.
ABC News reports that on Aug. 27, DermaRite issued a recall for 16 of their products due to the fact that the impacted products are potentially contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia, a type of bacteria that can cause serious or life-threatening infections.
Recalled products include:
- 4-N-1 no-rinse wash creams
- DermaCerin moisturizing creams
- DermaFungal antifungal creams
- DermaKleen antiseptic lotion soaps
- DermaMed skin protectants
- DermaSarra external analgesics
- Gel Rite instant gel hand sanitizers and Hand E Foam foaming hand sanitizers
- KleenFoam antimicrobial foam soaps
- Lantiseptic skin protectants
- PeriGiene antiseptic cleansers
- PeriGuard skin protectants
- Renew Dimethicone skin protectants
- Renew Periprotect skin protectants
- Renew Skin Repair skin creams
- UltraSure anti-perspirant and deodorants
The recall is quite serious, as there are multiple products on the list, and the issue at hand is potentially fatal.
In a letter to consumers, DermaRite said they "sincerely regret any inconvenience," adding its dedication to maintaining "the highest standards of care."
If you have any further questions or concerns about this massive recall you can contact DermaRite at 888-943-5190 Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST or be what's now known as snail mail, email, dermarite5186@sedgwick.com.
Where is DermaRite Located?
DermaRite is based out of Bergen, New Jersey.
