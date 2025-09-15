A popular line of hand soaps made by DermaRite has been recalled for an alarming reason.

They could potentially contain the very thing they're supposed to prevent: Bacteria.

ABC News reports that on Aug. 27, DermaRite issued a recall for 16 of their products due to the fact that the impacted products are potentially contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia, a type of bacteria that can cause serious or life-threatening infections.

Recalled products include:

4-N-1 no-rinse wash creams

DermaCerin moisturizing creams

DermaFungal antifungal creams

DermaKleen antiseptic lotion soaps

DermaMed skin protectants

DermaSarra external analgesics

Gel Rite instant gel hand sanitizers and Hand E Foam foaming hand sanitizers

KleenFoam antimicrobial foam soaps

Lantiseptic skin protectants

PeriGiene antiseptic cleansers

PeriGuard skin protectants

Renew Dimethicone skin protectants

Renew Periprotect skin protectants

Renew Skin Repair skin creams

UltraSure anti-perspirant and deodorants

The recall is quite serious, as there are multiple products on the list, and the issue at hand is potentially fatal.

In a letter to consumers, DermaRite said they "sincerely regret any inconvenience," adding its dedication to maintaining "the highest standards of care."

If you have any further questions or concerns about this massive recall you can contact DermaRite at 888-943-5190 Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST or be what's now known as snail mail, email, dermarite5186@sedgwick.com.

Where is DermaRite Located?

DermaRite is based out of Bergen, New Jersey.

