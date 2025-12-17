Ladies and gentleman, this is not a test -- Sprite Vanilla Frost is returning to store shelves, in an extremely limited fashion.

Where Can You Buy Sprite Vanilla Frost?

Sprite Vanilla Frost is available now, but here's the catch: It's only at Kroger. Locations of the grocery chain nationwide will carry the special flavor through the holidays. People reveals that the limited-edition release will only be available until 2/6.

Sprite Vanilla Frost is a unique blend of lemon-lime and vanilla flavoring that you either will love or hate. There really is no in between with such dramatic flavor combinations.

According to a representative of Coca-Cola, they "are excited to announce year two of Sprite Vanilla Frost! The result? A scintillating beverage that promises to delight and refresh customers, making it the MUST-HAVE drink of the season."

Food blogger Snackolator has already spotted the drink in stores and, it has people buzzing with either excitement or shock at the flavor combinations.

Some fans are asking if there will be a zero sugar option -- to which others are replying that if you don't already see one next to the regular, it's likely not coming.

Sometimes you just can't match the exact flavor sans the sugar, so that might be the case in this instance.

Why is Sprite Vanilla Frost Only Available at Kroger?

Coca-Cola has been known to do specific brand deals and releases with certain stores. It all boils down to contracts and money. However, this brings up some issues for customers who want to try the new Sprite offering, but don't have a Kroger near them.

Kroger is currently operating in 36 states across America, so that means there are 14 states that can't get their hands on Sprite Vanilla Frost. You can always purchase on eBay, though likely for a gauged price.

