They Say St. Jude Is a Happy Place, But See for Yourself

Distance and a pandemic may be keeping you from walking the halls of St. Jude, but a new virtual tour brings the experience to you. Explore the clinics, medicine rooms and social areas while you hear from former patients who are still spreading the We Won't Stop message.

The new, 360-degree St. Jude Virtual Tour allows you to discover everything that makes St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., remarkable. During a normal year, the ALSAC team (the St. Jude fundraising arm) leads more than 800 tours, offering some background about why an actor chose to make building the hospital his life's mission while exploring areas like Kay Cafe, founder Danny Thomas' lucky nose and the ABCs of Cancer wall.

The virtual tour takes about 30 minutes and is filled with smiles, especially when you get to the No More Chemo party — a celebration thrown whenever someone is officially declared cancer-free. Joel, Lindsay and Enrique help tell the story from the perspective of adults who were treated there as kids.

So much has changed in more than 50 years at St. Jude, most notably survival rates. While once 20 percent, survival rates for childhood cancers are nearly over 80 percent and climbing. All discoveries made at St. Jude are shared freely around the world.

Over the next two days (Feb. 4-5), Taste of Country, The Boot and radio stations nationwide will bring awareness to St. Jude and ask for your support.

This is Taste of Country and Townsquare Media's seventh radiothon for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Our $11 million raised is a small, but important part of the nearly $1 billion raised through Country Cares, the Randy Owen-founded initiative that started more than 30 years ago.