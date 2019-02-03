This Seven-Layer Dip Will Help Keep Tummies Full at Game Time

Let’s be honest—the last thing you want to do is spend Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 3) in the kitchen getting ready for all your football-fan guests to arrive. Plus, some of you just aren’t that great at cooking anyway, right?

Well, we have a fast and simple solution: It’s called a seven-layer dip.

Borrowed from our friends at Allrecipes, seven-layer dips have long been known as some of the easiest recipes around. We mean, you can’t screw them up. You don’t even have to cook anything. Heck, you can’t even ruin them if you forget to refrigerate them overnight!

A seven-layer dip is going to be good, no matter what. And, combining everything from ground beef to refried beans to guacamole, this particular version will keep everyone happy. Just don’t forget to buy some chips for dipping and you will be on your way back to the couch in your sweats to watch the big game in no time.

Super Bowl Seven-Layer Dip

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1 (16 ounce) can refried beans

4 cups shredded Cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese blend

1 (8 ounce) container sour cream

1 cup guacamole

1 cup salsa

1 (2.25 ounce) can black olives, chopped

1/2 cup chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup chopped green onions

Directions:

In a large skillet, brown ground beef. Set aside to drain and cool to room temperature. Spread the beans into the bottom of a 9x13 inch serving tray that is about 1 1/2 inches deep. Sprinkle 2 cups of shredded cheese on top of beans.

Sprinkle beef on top of cheese. Spread sour cream very slowly on top of beef. Spread guacamole on top of sour cream. Pour salsa over guacamole and spread evenly. Sprinkle remaining shredded cheese. Sprinkle black olives, tomatoes, and green onions on top.

You can serve this dish immediately, or refrigerate it over night and serve cold. I think it tastes better at room temperature.