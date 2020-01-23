There was a time when sweet tea was just something those fancy kids down south would drink at their annual Fourth of July picnic. But in recent years, sweet tea has become quite the staple when it comes to beverages across the country.

Heck, you can even get it at McDonald’s! Therefore, any sweet tea lover is bound to wonder: How else can I get sweet tea into my diet? Why not pie?

That’s right — we have a recipe for Sweet Tea Pie.

Granted, our friends at Delish actually came up with the recipe a few years back, but it's just as perfect as it ever was, no matter if the sun is shining or the sky is snowing. And yes, Thursday (Jan. 22) just happens to be National Pie Day, so the timing is perfect!

Take it from us — blending together sweet tea with eggs and lemons and a pastry pie crust you can just buy at the local grocery store, this pie is nothing but culinary perfection.

Sweet Tea Pie Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 c. sugar

2 tbsp. cornmeal

1 tbsp. flour

1/8 tsp. salt

1/2 c. butter, melted

1/4 c. double-strength sweet tea

1 tbsp. white vinegar

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon

4 Eggs, beaten

1 pastry pie crust (9-inch)

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Farenheit. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together sugar, cornmeal, flour, salt, butter, tea, vinegar, and vanilla extract. Add eggs and lemon zest, whisking again until combined. Pour into the pie crust.

Place pie on a baking sheet (which will protect your oven, in case any bubbles up and spills over), and bake 50-55 minutes.

Let cool for 2 hours. Top with powdered sugar. Serve.