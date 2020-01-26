Tanya Tucker brought boyfriend Craig Dillingham as her date to the 2020 Grammy Awards, and women of a certain age noticed. OK, let’s be honest, women of every age should have noticed the silver fox!

The couple have been together for just a few months, but have known each other for nearly 50 years. Per People, they met when both visited a Texas radio station as 13-year-old newcomers to country music. The story goes that Tucker kind of forgot about that day, but he never did.

“Craig’s always loved me, always,” 61-year-old Tucker shares.

Watch: Tanya Tucker Had a Grammy Moment With "Bring My Flowers Now"

On two occasions they gave love a try, but it never worked out. Tucker would date and get engaged to several men, like the late Glen Campbell in the 1980s. She has a daughter named Layla with producer Jerry Laseter. She also has two kids with actor Ben Reed.

Credit Lee Ann Womack for bringing Tucker and Dillingham together once and (perhaps) for all. Her husband is friends with Dillingham so they invited him to a Tucker/Womack show.

“She talked him into going, so when he got there, I got off the bus, and he walked up and I went, ahhhh!” Tucker tells People. “And so we’ve been together ever since.”

Is marriage in the plans? Tucker says she’s not opposed. In fact, she says if she suggested it, he’d do it!

“I love being around him,” Tucker says of Dillingham. “And we love doing things together. He adores me, but he also don’t let me slide. I really want him in my life.”

Tucker was up for four awards at the 2020 Grammys, and early on she notched two wins in the Best Country Album and Best Country Song categories.

Meet Tanya Tucker's Boyfriend: